Supermarket offers free wine in exchange for 'honest' reviews from Milton Keynes shoppers

A supermarket is searching for budding wine enthusiasts to trial, test and review its brand new range of wines.

Aldi is once again opening the doors to the renowned Aldi Wine Club and is searching for 30 people to give their honest opinions.

Successful applicants will receive three bottles from Aldi’s award-winning range which will need to be tested, reviewed, and consumed over a six-week period.

Aldi's new range of wines

The chosen wine lovers will simply be asked to share their honest reviews of the wines across their Instagram or Twitter pages, using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

Aldi, named as The Which? Supermarket of the Year, will also supply the handpicked Wine Club members with a selection of tasting notes from Sam Caporn, Mistress of Wine and face of the Aldi Wine School.

Would-be wine tasters need to send an email to [email protected] with their full name, proof of age, the name of their social media handles and the number of followers for each account.

They must then write 150 words to explain why they think they should be selected. They must state what is their favourite wine and why.

Entries are open now until Monday March 13. To view the full terms and conditions, visit the Aldi Wine Club page here.

Meanwhile, Sam Caporn has given some tips on choosing wine.

