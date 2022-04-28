Support grows for bypass to be built in Milton Keynes town

The Bletchley Southern Bypass Campaign (MKSBC) is calling upon the government to fund a Southern bypass to avoid serious traffic problems when thousands of new homes are built at the planned Salden Chase development nearby.

Outline planning permission been granted by Buckinghamshire Council for the initial 1855 houses on the borders of Bletchley. This is likely to be the first of three phases, with ultimately more than 5500 new homes being built.

Many residents in Bletchley and Newton Longville are opposed to the plan, which has been consistently opposed by West Bletchley Parish Council. They say it will put enormous pressure on local roads, particularly the access points via Buckingham Road and the A421, and has "huge implications and costs" for the people and services of West Bletchley

The planned Salden Chase development

The developer has put land aside for the bypass but government funding is needed to make the plan a reality.

Last month a petition was launched here and 400 people have signed.

West Bletchley Parish Councillor Iain Layden, a spokesperson for the independent MKSBC, said: “There is widespread opposition to Salden Chase, and support for a government-funded Southern bypass.”

He added: “The land for the Southern Bypass is in Buckinghamshire Council area but most of the communities affected are in Milton Keynes.”

The areas most affected by the Salden Chase development will be West Bletchley, Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe and Newton Longville, say campaigners.