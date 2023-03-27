Supporters and CEO of Milton Keynes hospice take on 20km Sahara Desert challenge

Intrepid MK residents are trekking their way across the Sahara Desert in support of a local hospice.

The group, including Willen Hospice CEO Peta Wilkinson, left for Morocco on Thursday, to walk 20km across the world’s largest hot desert to raise money for the hospice in Milton Road.

Walkers will face vast sun-baked plains, sand dunes of up to 150 metres and plenty of flora and fauna. The group will be accompanied by guides to support them through the trek and help them set up camp after a challenging day’s walk.

The group getting set to take on the world's largest hot desert.

Before departing, the group were invited to a Moroccan-inspired farewell dinner at the hospice’s café. Peta revealed the impact their fundraising will have on the Hospice.

He said: “Everyone who is doing this challenge will make a huge difference to the people in our care, and their families. Willen Hospice not only provides excellent clinical and medical care, but those wrap-around services as well. We help families with their finances, support with their homes, and help with their children and families. We've even organised weddings, brass bands, birthday parties; all sorts of things just to make people's lives better, and the impact of that is tremendous.”

Peta, who is also running the London Marathon, added: “If I've got to run 26.2 miles, I can walk 20 kilometres through the sand as well! I feel that it’s important for me to put myself out there for Willen Hospice and show empathy, because I know what it feels like.”

Dawn Clark, Challenges Fundraiser, said the group had been training hard as well as organising events to support their fundraising.

She added: “We cannot wait to see the photos from the Sahara Desert and I wish them the best of luck and a huge thank you from all of us at Willen Hospice.”

The hospice needs to raise £5.9 million every year to provide specialist care to families affected by a life-limiting illness. The charity’s next overseas challenge will be a Mt. Kilimanjaro Trek in Tanzania in January.

