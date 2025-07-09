City councillors are pushing for safer, more regulated homes for vulnerable youngsters following a spate of applications from private companies to open children’s homes on city estates.

Recently planning application have been submitted to convert existing houses into care homes specifically for young children on estates such as Broughton, Two Mile Ash, and Downhead Park.

Local Lib Dem councillors are worried that some of the companies putting in the applications have only been formed over the past year and are questioning whether residential properties are the most suitable environment to care for vulnerable children.

They are now calling for urgent action to improve the safety and regulation of residential children’s homes.

Councillor Kerrie Bradburn on Two Mile Ash, the site of one of the applications to open a new children's home

A Lib Dem spokesperson said: “Milton Keynes City Council has seen a noticeable increase in the number of planning applications submitted this year to open children’s homes.… The rise in applications reflects the growing national demand for children’s social care which continues to place significant financial pressure on local authorities across the country.

“However, local councillors are questioning whether residential properties are the most suitable environment to care for vulnerable children, as current planning legislation does not allow councils to consider the needs of children during the decision-making process.”

Next week, Lib Dem councillors will be bringing a motion to MK City Council calling on the administration to consider expanding its current plans to establish two council-run residential children’s homes.

Broughton councillor Sam Crooks, who will be moving the motion, said: “It’s well known that children’s social care is under pressure... But we’re concerned that with some local services such as schools and GP services already full or overstretched, children may not be able to access the vital support they need in the community.”

Councillor Kerrie Bradburn, who represents Bradwell, added: “It’s concerning that some private providers are submitting applications without fully considering whether local services can support the children they intend to care for, or the long-term impact on the communities we represent.

“Some of these applications are from companies that were only set up in the last year, which raises questions about their experience, oversight, and ability to deliver high-quality care. When it comes to vulnerable children, we can’t afford to take that risk.”

The motion, which can be viewed here, will be debated at Full Council on Wednesday July 16.