Swan dies after being SHOT four times at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes

The RSPCA is appealing for information after swan was shot four times at Willen Lake by a mystery offender.

The poor swan was found collapsed but still alive on a slipway at the the south of the lake, near Brickhill Street.

Four pellets were found in its body and an X-ray revealed it had been shot in multiple areas on the neck, right leg and left hand side.

The bird was taken to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital. But sadly, despite the best efforts of staff and vets, it later died.

The incident, which happened on May 31, was reported to the police‘s rural crime team and the RSPCA is now appealing for information.

The charity's inspector Lauren Bailey said: “It’s so sad to think that this poor swan had to suffer as a result of someone taking pot shots. We want to highlight this awful incident so that people can keep an eye out for wildlife in the area, although we hope that this was an isolated incident.

“It is just so upsetting to think that someone has deliberately targeted an innocent wild animal.”

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the incidents to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line in confidence on 0300 123 8018 or call the police.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.