An adventurous swan that’s addicted to travel is causing a stir all over the city – including at a local school.

The young male, now dubbed the ‘traveling teenager’ by MK Swan Rescue group, has prompted a string of call-outs over the past few days.

Determined to explore Milton Keynes, he regularly leaves his resident lake for a fly around, landing in the most unusual places.

On Wednesday morning he paid a visit to a city school, landing in their playground and strutting around without a care in the world.

Staff called out the rescue group and kept pupils inside while the grounds were searched.

"However, the swan had vanished without a trace, despite the eight-foot fencing surrounding the grounds,” said MK Swan Rescue CIC founder Allie Humphries.

But later the smae day the group received more calls about the travelling teen. This time he had tried to visit a nearby Chinese restaurant but crash landed in their car park.

Again he flew off as the rescuers arrived. Seemingly none the worse for his crash landing, he was last seen in the skies heading south east.

The swan inspected the playground and playing fields of a Milton Keynes school

Today there was yet another call out when the young swan was sighted on the roof of the badminton centre at Loughton.

“Following on from yesterday’s call outs, our little ‘travelling teenager’ swan has really been making the rounds,“ said Allie.

"After yesterday’s wander through the school grounds and a trip to eye up the local Chinese, today he thought he’d give badminton a go. But he misjudged his landing, crashed into the roof, and ended up in the road,” she added.

Thankfully, the staff on hand were quick to call for back-up, and rescuer Scott managed to wrangle our wayward friend,” said Alie.

The swan dropped in to a local Chinese restaurant when it felt peckish

“The swan has now been escorted to the much more suitable location of Willen Lake where we hope he will finally settle in!” she said.

MK Swan Rescue CIC is a group of local volunteers dedicated to the care and protection of the swans and other water birds on our lakes and waterways.

They monitor resident birds to check for any issues, either resolving the problem on site or taking the bird for medical help.

Follow Allie’s adventures on YouTube here.