Swans almost killed as diesel oil and asbestos waste are dumped at Milton Keynes beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emergency mission was carried out last night (Wednesday) to rescue swans covered from head to foot in black diesel oil at a city wildlife haven.

The deadly oil was dumped in the water at Stonepits field and pond near Great Linford.

Disturbingly, at the same time, it was discovered that asbestos waste had been dumped in the venue’s car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now The Parks Trust has asked people to make a report to police if they saw anything suspicious at the scene.

The dumped asbestos tiles were found earlier this week and the Trust cordoned off the area to the public and called in a specialist firm to remove them.

“This rubbish was expensive and time consuming to safely remove from our land,” said a spokesperson.

No sooner had the asbestos been dealt with than a second big problem emerged. The two resident swans on the water, along with eight young ducklings, were spotted covered in thick black oil, which can prove lethal for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emergency rescue mission was organised by MK Swan Rescue CIC, whose volunteers described the birds as in an “horrendous state”.

Allie from MK Swan Rescue carries one of the oil-covered swans to safety after a dramatic rescue

After wading in the water, they ended up using a kayak to rescue all the terrified birds. They have now been transported to a specialist sanctuary to recover.

The Swan Rescue team’s spokesperson Allie Humphries said: “Teamwork is essential in what we do, we have to work closely with each other for the good of the birds that mean so much to us all. But, while it was a job well done, these two birds (and the ducklings) have a long road to recovery and it will be some time before they’re able to return to their home.”

She said investigations were continuing into identifying the source of the oil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Swan Rescue is a voluntary group and it registered Community Interest Company (CIC). It is dedicated to the rescue, treatment, and care of sick and injured swans and other waterfowl in Milton Keynes.

The organisation operates with the highest standards of care and best practice methods to ensure the humane treatment of waterbirds.