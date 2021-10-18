Sweet-smelling jobs on offer at Lush store in Central Milton Keynes over Christmas

They're looking for temporary sales assistants, till operators and stockroom staff

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:38 pm

The Lush team in Milton Keynes is currently looking for Christmas temps.

The jobs on offer at the centre:mk store include temporary sales assistants, till operators and stockroom assistants.

Applicants must be available for flexible hours on at least four days a week, including weekends.

Lush store in MK is hiring temporary staff

Anybody interested can apply via the Lush careers website or pop into the store and chat to a supervisor.