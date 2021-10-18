Sweet-smelling jobs on offer at Lush store in Central Milton Keynes over Christmas
They're looking for temporary sales assistants, till operators and stockroom staff
Monday, 18th October 2021, 12:38 pm
The Lush team in Milton Keynes is currently looking for Christmas temps.
The jobs on offer at the centre:mk store include temporary sales assistants, till operators and stockroom assistants.
Applicants must be available for flexible hours on at least four days a week, including weekends.
Anybody interested can apply via the Lush careers website or pop into the store and chat to a supervisor.