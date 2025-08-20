Free help for people with a hoarding problem is on hand in MK.

Anybody who is finding it difficult to manage or throw away their clutter can join the special support group, which meets on the first Thursday of every month in Bletchley.

Organised by the Hoarding UK charity and endorsed by Milton Keynes City Council, its focus is to support people impacted by hoarding behaviour.

The MK group is held at The Recovery College (to the right of Knowles School), at 226 Queensway in Bletchley. It starts at 1.30pm and runs until 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for MK City Council said: “If you or someone you know is having difficulty managing clutter where you live, this group can offer support.”

According to Hoarding UK, hoarding behaviour stems from a range of issues, some psychological, behavioural and some practical.

The charity’s spokesperson said: “ Not everyone who is living amongst an abundance of items would be given the diagnosis of ‘hoarding disorder’. Hoarding UK does not require that a person identify as ‘a hoarder’ - we support anyone who either wants to make change themselves or is engaged in a process of enforced change.”

Some research finds that hoarding disorder is more common in males but more females present for support. However, potentially only 5% of hoarders come to the attention of professionals.

There is no distinction between age, gender, ethnic group, socio-economic status, educational or occupational tenure but often there is a family history of OCD and/or hoarding.

Hoarding often begins in adolescence and becomes significant when people reach their 30s. But the average age of people seeking treatment is about 50, ranging mainly from the early 40s to elderly adults.

Collected items include papers, packaging, films, clothing, furniture and crockery, electrical items, tools, new items, animals, human waste and many other things.

“Most people collect something at various points in their lives clinical evidence shows we still know very little about the behaviour,” said the Hoarding UK spokesperson.

Hoarders often, but not always, live alone, and lead isolated lives, although some have partners and/or children, who can also be adversely affected.