Taco Bell giving free food to all A Level students in Milton Keynes on results day tomorrow

Taco Bell has announced it will give free tacos to A Level students on results day tomorrow (Tuesday).

The offer will be available all day from the MK restaurant and all students have to do is show their results day letter.

They can have choice of filling, whether it’s the seasoned beef or black beans, topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce in a hard-shell corn tortilla.

Crunchy Taco Bell

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said: “Results Day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our customers. We know it can be a day of mixed emotions and so we want to guarantee some smiles for students by giving them free tacos all day on Taco Tuesday10th August."

He added: "In what might have been the most disrupted year of studies ever, we want to celebrate the hard work and achievement of students across the UK.” said