Taco Bell opens up another restaurant in Milton Keynes

The popular Taco Bell chain has opened up another restaurant in Milton Keynes.

The new eat-in franachise is in the Xscape, less than a mile away from the Elder Gate Taco Bell.

It is being operated by franchisee Soul Foods and will open every day from 11am to10pm.

And it serves fan-favorites like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Crunchy Taco Supreme, and Volcano Burrito alongside vegetarian options, all with the fast, friendly service Taco Bell fans have come to know and love.

Taco Bell has opened a new restaurant in the Xscape at Central Milton Keynes

To mark its opening, Taco Bell Xscape has introduced the brand-new Chicken Nachos, which are served with hot nacho cheese sauce,

The restaurant is also spotlighting its Craving Value Menu, offering 10 items for just 99p each. From the Crispy Chicken Soft Taco to the Mini Quesadilla and Seasoned Fries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at an unbeatable price.

Outfitted with the latest digital channels, the restaurant has free Wi-Fi, power outlets and comfortable seating to provide an enjoyable in-store experience.

"At Taco Bell, we’re world famous for our unique and craveable menu, flavour explosion and bold experiences from innovative new items to iconic classics," said Chet Patel, Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell UK & Europe. "We’re excited to expand our unique brand culture with the people of Milton Keynes."

Soul Food operates 8,500 restaurants across the UK and Canada, serving more than two billion customers each year. The UK remains a key focus for Taco Bell, with Xscape Milton Keynes becoming their 130th store in the country.

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We’re excited to welcome Taco Bell to our lineup of great dining options here at Xscape Milton Keynes. We’re driven to create a dynamic and welcoming environment where families can come together to enjoy a variety of activities, alongside sampling some delicious food that satisfies every appetite.

“With Taco Bell’s iconic Mexican-inspired flavours, we’re confident their offering will be a welcome addition for those looking for a quick bite to eat in-between a day filled with activities.”

Taco enthusiasts can also become members of the app to enjoy a complimentary Crunchy Taco, along with earning points that can be redeemed for free menu items and rewards.