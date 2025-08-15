Take a first look inside Søstrene Grene’s new Milton Keynes store - which opened its doors today

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Danish homeware brand Søstrene Grene opened the doors of its new Milton Keynes store today, with hundreds of people queuing in Midsummer Boulevard to be among the first inside.

The brand, known for its Scandinavian style designs and seen as a rival to IKEA, has more than 340 stores around the globe, offering a range of homeware and hobby items.

Social media videos showed hundreds of people queuing outside the store in Midsummer Place with the first 100 customers promised a voucher for a rug, with a value of more than £60.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, early guests received a goodie bag, while also enjoying refreshments, and live performances from a classical string duo and ballerinas.

Søstrene Grene’s Milton Keynes store will be open from 9am to 8pm weekdays, from 9am to 7pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

Take a look around the store, and today’s opening events, with our gallery below.

Søstrene Grene’s new Milton Keynes store opened its doors in Midsummer Boulevard at just before 10am on Friday August 15

Søstrene Grene's new Milton Keynes store opened its doors in Midsummer Boulevard at just before 10am on Friday August 15

Social media video showed hundreds of customers queuing outside to be among the first through the doors

Social media video showed hundreds of customers queuing outside to be among the first through the doors

Søstrene Grene, seen as a rival to IKEA, has more than 340 stores around the world

Søstrene Grene, seen as a rival to IKEA, has more than 340 stores around the world

Guests enjoyed refreshments while they browsed the store this morning

Guests enjoyed refreshments while they browsed the store this morning

