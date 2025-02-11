The property is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, with a guide price of £1,100,000.

It is located on Pound Lane in the village, and features about half an acre of land, and more than 2,250 square feet of accommodation.

The property contains five bedrooms, including one downstairs, as well as a nursery and dressing room off the main bedroom.

It has a large back garden featuring seating areas, a pond and vegetable patches, and a driveway with space for multiple cars, bordered by gardens.

It is just a short walk from the centre of North Crawley with amenities including a pub, shop, primary school, playing field and village hall, and is nine miles away from both Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Take a tour of the property with our gallery of images below.

1 . Pound Lane general view A general view of the five-bed barn conversion, on sale now at Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

2 . Pound Lane - living room The living room of the property on Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales

3 . Pound Lane - garden The garden at the property on Pound Lane. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents Photo Sales