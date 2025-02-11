Take a look around five-bed barn conversion, on sale now in village near Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:10 BST
A five-bed barn conversion is on sale now in the village of North Crawley just outside Milton Keynes.

The property is on the market with Artistry Property Agents, with a guide price of £1,100,000.

It is located on Pound Lane in the village, and features about half an acre of land, and more than 2,250 square feet of accommodation.

The property contains five bedrooms, including one downstairs, as well as a nursery and dressing room off the main bedroom.

It has a large back garden featuring seating areas, a pond and vegetable patches, and a driveway with space for multiple cars, bordered by gardens.

It is just a short walk from the centre of North Crawley with amenities including a pub, shop, primary school, playing field and village hall, and is nine miles away from both Milton Keynes and Bedford.

Take a tour of the property with our gallery of images below.

A general view of the five-bed barn conversion, on sale now at Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents

1. Pound Lane general view

A general view of the five-bed barn conversion, on sale now at Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
The living room of the property on Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents

2. Pound Lane - living room

The living room of the property on Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
The garden at the property on Pound Lane. Pic: Artistry Property Agents

3. Pound Lane - garden

The garden at the property on Pound Lane. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
The kitchen at the property on Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents

4. Pound Lane - kitchen

The kitchen at the property on Pound Lane in North Crawley. Pic: Artistry Property Agents Photo: Artistry Property Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Milton KeynesBedford
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice