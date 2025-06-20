Take a look around five-bed house on sale now in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:24 BST
A newly-built five-bed house is now on sale in Milton Keynes, featuring a separate utility room and a dedicated study.

The Taunton is a five-bed detached house located at Commodore Close in Milton Keynes Village, and is on the market with developer Barratt Homes with an asking price of £600,000.

The property features a free-flowing kitchen and a dining and family room with French doors to the rear garden.

The first floor features a lounge plus a main bedroom with an en suite, while the second contains two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The buyer will receive £30,000 towards their mortgage or deposit, with the property located in a cul-de-sac and featuring a garage plus driveway parking for two cars.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

The first floor at The Taunton includes a lounge

1. The Taunton - Living room

The first floor at The Taunton includes a lounge Photo: Zoopla

The Taunton features a free-flowing kitchen on the ground floor

2. The Taunton - Kitchen

The Taunton features a free-flowing kitchen on the ground floor Photo: Zoopla

The Taunton in Milton Keynes Village features a downstairs study

3. The Taunton - Downstairs study

The Taunton in Milton Keynes Village features a downstairs study Photo: Zoopla

The Taunton features three floors and has a total of five bedrooms

4. The Taunton - Bedroom one

The Taunton features three floors and has a total of five bedrooms Photo: Zoopla

