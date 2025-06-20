Take a look around five-bed house on sale now in Milton Keynes

The Taunton is a five-bed detached house located at Commodore Close in Milton Keynes Village, and is on the market with developer Barratt Homes with an asking price of £600,000.

The property features a free-flowing kitchen and a dining and family room with French doors to the rear garden.

The first floor features a lounge plus a main bedroom with an en suite, while the second contains two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The buyer will receive £30,000 towards their mortgage or deposit, with the property located in a cul-de-sac and featuring a garage plus driveway parking for two cars.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

1 . The Taunton - Living room The first floor at The Taunton includes a lounge Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . The Taunton - Kitchen The Taunton features a free-flowing kitchen on the ground floor Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . The Taunton - Downstairs study The Taunton in Milton Keynes Village features a downstairs study Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales