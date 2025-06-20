Take a look around five-bed house on sale now in Milton Keynes

The Taunton is a five-bed detached house located at Commodore Close in Milton Keynes Village, and is on the market with developer Barratt Homes with an asking price of £600,000.
The property features a free-flowing kitchen and a dining and family room with French doors to the rear garden.
The first floor features a lounge plus a main bedroom with an en suite, while the second contains two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The buyer will receive £30,000 towards their mortgage or deposit, with the property located in a cul-de-sac and featuring a garage plus driveway parking for two cars.
Take a look around the property with our gallery below.