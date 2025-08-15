The property is on the market at Skye Crescent in the Newton Leys area of the city with an asking price of £400,000.

The property features an extended living room that stretches throughout its downstairs area, as well as a versatile study, which can be adapted to suit your needs, and a kitchen which has space to accommodate a large family dining table.

At the rear is a single storey extension, which has allowed for the creation of the living room and snug.

The first-floor reception room could be used as a spacious master bedroom, which backs on to the garden offering views across Jubilee Lake.

The highlight of the living room is a private walk-out balcony, which offers views over the lake and the surrounding scenery.

The first floor includes a spacious double bedroom overlooking the garden, which accommodates a king-sized bed and wardrobe, while the top floor features two additional double bedrooms.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

Skye Crescent - Balcony The property on Skye Crescent features a walk-out balcony with views across Jubilee Lake

Skye Crescent - Master bedroom The master bedroom at the property features wonderful views across the lake, one of the centerpieces of the Newton Leys estate

Skye Crescent - Flexible space The ground floor of the property includes a flexible space which could be used as a study, extra bedroom or games room, depending on your needs

Skye Crescent - Kitchen The kitchen is described as one of the standout features of the home, and has space for a large family dining table