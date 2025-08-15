Take a look around four-bed house on new Milton Keynes estate with balcony and views of lake

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Aug 2025, 14:53 BST
A four-bed house in Milton Keynes with a balcony and featuring views of Jubilee Lake is on sale now.

The property is on the market at Skye Crescent in the Newton Leys area of the city with an asking price of £400,000.

The property features an extended living room that stretches throughout its downstairs area, as well as a versatile study, which can be adapted to suit your needs, and a kitchen which has space to accommodate a large family dining table.

At the rear is a single storey extension, which has allowed for the creation of the living room and snug.

The first-floor reception room could be used as a spacious master bedroom, which backs on to the garden offering views across Jubilee Lake.

The highlight of the living room is a private walk-out balcony, which offers views over the lake and the surrounding scenery.

The first floor includes a spacious double bedroom overlooking the garden, which accommodates a king-sized bed and wardrobe, while the top floor features two additional double bedrooms.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

The property on Skye Crescent features a walk-out balcony with views across Jubilee Lake

1. Skye Crescent - Balcony

The property on Skye Crescent features a walk-out balcony with views across Jubilee Lake Photo: Zoopla

The master bedroom at the property features wonderful views across the lake, one of the centerpieces of the Newton Leys estate

2. Skye Crescent - Master bedroom

The master bedroom at the property features wonderful views across the lake, one of the centerpieces of the Newton Leys estate Photo: Zoopla

The ground floor of the property includes a flexible space which could be used as a study, extra bedroom or games room, depending on your needs

3. Skye Crescent - Flexible space

The ground floor of the property includes a flexible space which could be used as a study, extra bedroom or games room, depending on your needs Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen is described as one of the standout features of the home, and has space for a large family dining table

4. Skye Crescent - Kitchen

The kitchen is described as one of the standout features of the home, and has space for a large family dining table Photo: Zoopla

