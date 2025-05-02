On the ground floor it includes a large open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a separate snug and living area with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors, which lead to a private rear garden.
Meanwhile, upstairs there are five double bedrooms and two ensuites, with other benefits including a single garage and off road parking.
It is a Band D property and has ultra-fast broadband with speeds of 1000Mbps.
Take a look around the property with our picture gallery below
