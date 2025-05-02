Take a look around fully refurbished five-bed house now on sale in Tattenhoe

By Neil Shefferd
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:06 BST
The property on St Ives Crescent, which is being sold by Leaders estate agents, is on the market with an asking price of £485,000.

On the ground floor it includes a large open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a separate snug and living area with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors, which lead to a private rear garden.

Meanwhile, upstairs there are five double bedrooms and two ensuites, with other benefits including a single garage and off road parking.

It is a Band D property and has ultra-fast broadband with speeds of 1000Mbps.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery below, with all images courtesy of On The Market.

An outside view of the five-bed terrace house, on sale now at St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe

1. St Ives Crescent - Outside view

An outside view of the five-bed terrace house, on sale now at St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe Photo: On The Market

Photo Sales
The kitchen and breakfast room at the property on St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe

2. St Ives Crescent - Kitchen and breakfast room

The kitchen and breakfast room at the property on St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe Photo: On The Market

Photo Sales
The dining room at the property on St Ives Crescent

3. St Ives Crescent - Dining room

The dining room at the property on St Ives Crescent Photo: On The Market

Photo Sales
The living room at the property on St Ives Crescent

4. St Ives Crescent - Living room

The living room at the property on St Ives Crescent Photo: On The Market

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice