On the ground floor it includes a large open plan kitchen and breakfast room, a separate snug and living area with underfloor heating and bi-folding doors, which lead to a private rear garden.

Meanwhile, upstairs there are five double bedrooms and two ensuites, with other benefits including a single garage and off road parking.

It is a Band D property and has ultra-fast broadband with speeds of 1000Mbps.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery below, with all images courtesy of On The Market.

1 . St Ives Crescent - Outside view An outside view of the five-bed terrace house, on sale now at St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe Photo: On The Market Photo Sales

2 . St Ives Crescent - Kitchen and breakfast room The kitchen and breakfast room at the property on St Ives Crescent in Tattenhoe Photo: On The Market Photo Sales

3 . St Ives Crescent - Dining room The dining room at the property on St Ives Crescent Photo: On The Market Photo Sales