Take a look around Grade II listed stone cottage on sale now in Stony Stratford

By Neil Shefferd
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
A Grade II listed stone built cottage is on sale now in the centre of Stony Stratford.

The two-bedroom cottage is on sale with estate agents Carters with an asking price of £229,500.

The cottage in New Street features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room with a wood burning stove and a courtyard garden.

According to estate agents Carters, the cottages often sell quickly and so early viewing is recommended.

Take a look around the cottage with our picture gallery here.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

An outside view of the two-bed cottage in Stony Stratford. Pic: Zoopla

1. Outside view

An outside view of the two-bed cottage in Stony Stratford. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room at the cottage on New Street features a wood burning stove. Pic: Zoopla

2. Living room

The living room at the cottage on New Street features a wood burning stove. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The ground floor of the cottage includes a kitchen. Pic: Zoopla

3. Kitchen

The ground floor of the cottage includes a kitchen. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The cottage features a ground floor bathroom. Pic: Zoopla

4. Ground floor bathroom

The cottage features a ground floor bathroom. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Grade II
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice