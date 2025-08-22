Take a look around million pound property overlooking Furzton Lake on sale now

The detached house, which contains either four or five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, is on the market in the Luxborough Grove area of the city with Nash Estate Agents and has an asking price of £1,150,000.

It is located on the west side of Furzton Lake, with a balcony overlooking and gardens adjacent to the lake.

It has approximately 2,954 square feet of accommodation, with the ground floor including a dual aspect sitting room, a dining room, conservatory, office and kitchen and breakfast room.

The first floor has space for four or five bedrooms, with the fifth bedroom currently a walk-in wardrobe, while three of the bedrooms have their own en suites.

Outside is a lawn with a paved seating area and a rear garden with a paved patio area, with the garden also fenced and featuring shrub boundaries.

Other features include a gated driveway and no passing traffic. Take a look around the property with our gallery below, with all pictures courtesy of Nash Estate Agents.

1 . Luxborough Grove - Entrance to property The driveway to the property includes a gated entrance, while the location means there is no passing traffic Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Luxborough Grove - View over lake A view across Furzton Lake from the house, which is on the market now for more than one million pounds Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Luxborough Grove - Entrance hall The entrance hall features a cloakroom, stairs to the first floor, and an inner lobby leading to the garage Photo: Nash Estate Agents Photo Sales