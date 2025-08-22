Take a look around million pound property overlooking Furzton Lake on sale now

The detached house, which contains either four or five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, is on the market in the Luxborough Grove area of the city with Nash Estate Agents and has an asking price of £1,150,000.
It is located on the west side of Furzton Lake, with a balcony overlooking and gardens adjacent to the lake.
It has approximately 2,954 square feet of accommodation, with the ground floor including a dual aspect sitting room, a dining room, conservatory, office and kitchen and breakfast room.
The first floor has space for four or five bedrooms, with the fifth bedroom currently a walk-in wardrobe, while three of the bedrooms have their own en suites.
Outside is a lawn with a paved seating area and a rear garden with a paved patio area, with the garden also fenced and featuring shrub boundaries.
Other features include a gated driveway and no passing traffic. Take a look around the property with our gallery below, with all pictures courtesy of Nash Estate Agents.