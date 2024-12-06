The front of one of Milton Keynes properties of the week, located in Fishermeadplaceholder image
The front of one of Milton Keynes properties of the week, located in Fishermead

Take a look around Milton Keynes property of the week - a four-bed terrace in Fishermead

By Neil Shefferd
Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:08 BST
A four-bed terraced house in Fishermead is currently on the market, and has been tipped as Milton Keynes’ property of the week.

It is being sold by property agents Yopa and has an asking price of £395,000.

The accommodation features an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, conservatory, and master bedroom with an ensuite, all on the ground floor.

Then on the first floor there is a landing with space for an office area, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is off road parking for two cars to the front with a low maintenance garden to the rear of the property.

Other benefits include access to an area of parkland which is for exclusive use by those who are part of the Woburn View development.

The property is also equipped with UPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating.

Take a look around the property, which is located on Helford Place, with our picture gallery below.

The living room at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead, which is decorated ready for Christmas

1. Fishermead property - Living room

The living room at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead, which is decorated ready for Christmas Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead

2. Fishermead property - Kitchen

The kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla

The garden at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead

3. Fishermead property - Garden

The garden at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla

The living room and kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead

4. Fishermead property - Living room and kitchen

The living room and kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla

