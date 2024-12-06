It is being sold by property agents Yopa and has an asking price of £395,000.

The accommodation features an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, conservatory, and master bedroom with an ensuite, all on the ground floor.

Then on the first floor there is a landing with space for an office area, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is off road parking for two cars to the front with a low maintenance garden to the rear of the property.

Other benefits include access to an area of parkland which is for exclusive use by those who are part of the Woburn View development.

The property is also equipped with UPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating.

Take a look around the property, which is located on Helford Place, with our picture gallery below.

1 . Fishermead property - Living room The living room at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead, which is decorated ready for Christmas Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Fishermead property - Kitchen The kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Fishermead property - Garden The garden at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Fishermead property - Living room and kitchen The living room and kitchen at the property on Helford Place in Fishermead Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales