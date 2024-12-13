The property, which contains four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is located on Bulwark Way in the Brooklands area of the city, and is on the market with estate agents Yopa.

It features an entrance hall on the ground floor, plus a cloakroom and bathroom, a fitted kitchen and a sitting and dining room.

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, with a master bedroom and ensuite on the second floor.

Off road parking for two to three cars is available next to the property, with a garden at the back featuring a lawn and patio area.

Other benefits include UPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating.

The property was previously sold in November 2019 at a price of £387,995.

Take a look around one of the city's most sought-after properties with our gallery here.

