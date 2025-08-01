Take a look around new build four-bed home in Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:49 BST
A new build four-bed property including an open plan kitchen and dining area is on sale now in the Whitehouse Park area of Milton Keynes.

The semi-detached house known as The Nash is described as a perfect way to step on the property ladder, and is now on the market with Bovis Homes with an asking price of £427,500.

The property features a spacious kitchen and dining area which spans the full width of the downstairs area, while upstairs are four bedrooms described as well-proportioned.

Other features include convenient under stairs storage, a separate sitting room and French doors through to the garden.

A general view of the property The Nash, located at Shorthorn Drive in the Whitehouse area of Milton Keynesplaceholder image
Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

