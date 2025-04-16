The property, which also features six bathrooms, and a surround music system throughout, is on the market with estate agents Connells with an asking price of £1.8 million pounds.

The detached property is located on Ashford Crescent in the Grange Farm area of the city.

It also contains a joint kitchen, breakfast and family room, three dressing areas, three reception rooms and a games room.

Outside there is a garden to the rear plus an electric-gated driveway with space to park multiple vehicles.

Take a look around this property with our gallery below

