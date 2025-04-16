Take a look around nine-bed family home in Milton Keynes which includes surround music system throughout

By Neil Shefferd
Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
A nine-bedroom family home, which is set across three floors, is on sale now in Milton Keynes.

The property, which also features six bathrooms, and a surround music system throughout, is on the market with estate agents Connells with an asking price of £1.8 million pounds.

The detached property is located on Ashford Crescent in the Grange Farm area of the city.

It also contains a joint kitchen, breakfast and family room, three dressing areas, three reception rooms and a games room.

Outside there is a garden to the rear plus an electric-gated driveway with space to park multiple vehicles.

Take a look around this property with our gallery below, with all pictures courtesy of Rightmove.

An outside view of the nine-bedroom property at Ashford Crescent in Milton Keynes

1. Ashford Crescent - General view

An outside view of the nine-bedroom property at Ashford Crescent in Milton Keynes Photo: Rightmove

The living room at the property on Ashford Crescent

2. Ashford Crescent - living room

The living room at the property on Ashford Crescent Photo: Rightmove

The joint kitchen, breakfast and family room at the property on Ashford Crescent

3. Ashford Crescent - Kitchen

The joint kitchen, breakfast and family room at the property on Ashford Crescent Photo: Rightmove

The living room at the property on Ashford Crescent

4. Ashford Crescent - Living room

The living room at the property on Ashford Crescent Photo: Rightmove

