The cottage, at Crofts End in Sherington, is now on sale with Artistry Property Agents, at a guide price of £225,000.
It contains one bedroom and one bathroom and is part of the wing of a Grade II listed, former non-conformist Chapel.
Built in 1822, The Old Chapel has been a place of worship from its inception until the late 1980s.
Communal gardens surround the property, with parking available in a graveled area.
The kitchen features an oven, hob, fridge and freezer built in, while the bedroom and shower room both offer plenty of space.
The property agents claim a holiday maker staying at The Old Chapel told them that “it was in a fantastic little village and a great location for Milton Keynes and the surrounding countryside”, adding it had “everything needed for a comfortable stay.”
