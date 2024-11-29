The Chestnut II is on sale now, with an asking price of £609,995.

Developers Bovis Homes have pledged to give buyers £18,000 towards their deposit.

The property includes ceramic floor tiles for the kitchen and diner, plus in the hallway, bathrooms and en suite.

There is a grey carpet in the sitting room, plus in the bedrooms, and on the stairs and landing.

Already in place are a light grey kitchen unit, plus a sink and various kitchen appliances including an oven, hood, gas hob, integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, washing machine and microwave.

The property also benefits from a garage, driveway, solar panels and a south west facing lawn garden.

The Chestnut II features space for the whole family to relax in the sitting room, and space to work in the study.

It also has an open plan kitchen and dining area, designed for entertaining, as well as four well-proportioned bedrooms with a principal en suite.

Take a look around the property, which is located on Shorthorn Drive in Whitehouse Park, with our picture gallery below.

1 . The Chestnut II - lounge The sitting room and lounge area allows space for the whole family to relax Photo: Bovis Homes Photo Sales

2 . The Chestnut II - kitchen The kitchen area comes with several appliances already in place Photo: Bovis Homes Photo Sales

3 . The Chestnut II - kitchen and patio The open plan kitchen and dining area, which opens on to a south west facing lawned garden Photo: Bovis Homes Photo Sales

4 . The Chestnut II - Study The ground floor study area, which allows plenty of room for working Photo: Bovis Homes Photo Sales