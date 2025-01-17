The property is being sold by estate agents Yopa with an asking price of £500,000.

The ground floor of the property on Lothian Close features an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, study, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is off road parking available for three vehicles at the front of the property, while at the rear there is a garden laid to artificial grass with a patio area.

Other features include a building in the garden which could be turned into a summerhouse, shed or study depending on the needs of the occupants, as well as double glazing, gas radiator heating and solar panels.

Take a look around this sought-after property with our gallery.

1 . Lothian Close general view A view from the outside of the front of the four-bed family home, now on sale at Lothian Close in Bletchley. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Lothian Close - Living room The living room of the property on Lothian Close in Bletchley. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Lothian Close - kitchen A view of the kitchen at the property on Lothian Close in Bletchley. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lothian Close entrance hall The entrance hall at the property on Lothian Close. Pic: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales