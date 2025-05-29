The two-bed property is located on Silbury Boulevard in the city centre and is on sale now with Taylor Walsh Property Consultants at an asking price of £375,000.

Branton House features a 31-foot roof terrace as well as an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

The terrace is described as the prize possession of the property, offering space for outdoor dining and relaxing with drinks, while enjoying sunsets over the city skyline and views across the city and beyond on clear days.

Other features include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ceilings that are more than eight feet high and a lift to all floors.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below

