Take a look around penthouse apartment on sale now, with roof terrace offering views across Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 29th May 2025, 14:36 BST
A penthouse apartment which features a roof terrace offering views across the centre of Milton Keynes is on sale now.

The two-bed property is located on Silbury Boulevard in the city centre and is on sale now with Taylor Walsh Property Consultants at an asking price of £375,000.

Branton House features a 31-foot roof terrace as well as an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

The terrace is described as the prize possession of the property, offering space for outdoor dining and relaxing with drinks, while enjoying sunsets over the city skyline and views across the city and beyond on clear days.

Other features include two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ceilings that are more than eight feet high and a lift to all floors.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below, with all photos courtesy of Zoopla.

The roof terrace at Branton House offers views across Central Milton Keynes

1. Branton House - Roof terrace

The roof terrace at Branton House offers views across Central Milton Keynes Photo: Zoopla

Branton House features an open plan indoor space, which can be used as a lounge, dining area and kitchen

2. Branton House - Open plan area

Branton House features an open plan indoor space, which can be used as a lounge, dining area and kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Branton House features ceilings which are more than eight foot off the ground, adding to the feeling of space and airiness in the property

3. Branton House - Lounge

Branton House features ceilings which are more than eight foot off the ground, adding to the feeling of space and airiness in the property Photo: Zoopla

Branton House features two bathrooms

4. Branton House - Bathroom

Branton House features two bathrooms Photo: Zoopla

