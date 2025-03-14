Take a look around period cottage on sale now in Milton Keynes

A three-bed period cottage is now on sale in the Bradwell area of Milton Keynes, with an asking price of £425,000.

The cottage is being sold by estate agents Fine & Country, and includes three bedrooms, with the master bedroom containing an ensuite washroom, plus a four-piece bathroom.

It also features a living room with a wood burner, a kitchen and dining room with fitted appliances, a south facing garden and off road parking.

Take a look around the property with our gallery here.

An outside and aerial view of this three-bed period cottage, now on sale on Vicarage Road in Bradwell

1. Bradwell cottage - Outside view

The cottage in Bradwell features a dual aspect kitchen and dining area which features already fitted appliances

2. Bradwell cottage - Kitchen/diner

The dual aspect living room features a fireplace with a fitted wood burner plus refurbished antique radiators

3. Bradwell Cottage - living room

The downstairs part of the cottage features a dual aspect living room, connected to an area that can be both a kitchen and dining room

4. Bradwell cottage - Downstairs area

