Described as a rare find by estate agents Golden Living the property is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.
It features four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two ensuites, a private driveway with parking for between three and five cars and a well-maintained garden at the rear.
It is set within the tranquil location of Tattenhoe Park, and is described as being ideal for families, or anyone seeking a serene lifestyle in Milton Keynes.
