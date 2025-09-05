Described as a rare find by estate agents Golden Living the property is on the market with a guide price of £650,000.

It features four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two ensuites, a private driveway with parking for between three and five cars and a well-maintained garden at the rear.

It is set within the tranquil location of Tattenhoe Park, and is described as being ideal for families, or anyone seeking a serene lifestyle in Milton Keynes.

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Countisbury - Outside view An outside view of the four-bed property in the Countisbury area of Furzton, which is on the market now with a guide price of £650,000 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Countisbury - Living room The property has two versatile living rooms, which are described as ideal for entertaining guests or enjoying quiet evenings in Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Countisbury - Dining room The dining area at the property in Furzton Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Countisbury - Kitchen The kitchen at the property is described as the heart of the home Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales