It is only one of two flats within the original dwelling at The Mount, and is designed for individuals who want to live independently within a community of similar aged people.

The flat is being sold by Brown & Merry estate agents in Woburn Sands, for an asking price of £145,000.

It features one bedroom and one bathroom, and communal facilities including a guest room, which is available to visitors at a low cost, a laundry area and a television and games lounge.

The flat is newly carpeted and features gas central heating, and also benefits from a large bay window at the front, and dual aspect windows in the lounge which overlook the communal gardens.

Other benefits of the flat include access to an outside drying area and parking at the front of the building.

There is a warden on site and the flat is close to the Grand Union Canal towpath.

The property advisory includes that the area receives a weekly mobile hairdresser and library van, and daily milk and newspaper deliveries.

