Take a look around Simpson flat, which has just gone on the market

By Neil Shefferd
Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:39 GMT
A flat that forms part of an over-55s apartment in Simpson, has just gone on sale in Milton Keynes.

It is only one of two flats within the original dwelling at The Mount, and is designed for individuals who want to live independently within a community of similar aged people.

The flat is being sold by Brown & Merry estate agents in Woburn Sands, for an asking price of £145,000.

It features one bedroom and one bathroom, and communal facilities including a guest room, which is available to visitors at a low cost, a laundry area and a television and games lounge.

The flat is newly carpeted and features gas central heating, and also benefits from a large bay window at the front, and dual aspect windows in the lounge which overlook the communal gardens.

Other benefits of the flat include access to an outside drying area and parking at the front of the building.

There is a warden on site and the flat is close to the Grand Union Canal towpath.

The property advisory includes that the area receives a weekly mobile hairdresser and library van, and daily milk and newspaper deliveries.

