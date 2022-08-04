Take a look around the cheapest brand new family home currently on the market in Milton Keynes

By far the cheapest three bedroom family home is currently an end terrace priced at £375,000 – but the ‘bargain’ price is reflected in the location, which may not appeal to some buyers.

The most expensive is priced a full £200,000 higher, at £575,000. This is for a semi-detached house at Rectory Farm in Bow Brickhill.

Even for the cheapest property, which is in Perran Avenue on Fishermead, the £375,000 would mean a deposit of £37,500 and a mortgage costing around £1,566 a month.

Fishermead is one of the most deprived areas of MK but some residents are working hard to improve the estate.

The home is on a generous sized plot with off road parking and an enclosed back garden. It boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and living area downstairs, as well as a cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The modern kitchen has built in appliances including a dishwasher and washing machine and the property has a `Nest` thermostat system.

Advertised on Rightmove, it is being marketed through Inspired Sales and Lettings of Bletchley.

Look though our gallery for a peek of what you get for your money.

1. Cheapest 3 bed new home in MK One of the bedrooms Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Cheapest 3 bed new home in MK The living area Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Cheapest 3 bed new home in MK The kitchen is fully fitted with appliances Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Cheapest 3 bed new home in MK Patio doors lead to the garden Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales