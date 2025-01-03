Take a look around The Eynsford - a new three-bed home in Milton Keynes that is on the market now

By Neil Shefferd
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:21 GMT
A new three-bed property, which is suitable for young families or couples seeking some extra space, is now on the market in Milton Keynes.

The Eynsford, which is located at Bronze Park on Timbold Drive in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes, is on the market with developer Taylor Wimpey, with an asking price of £410,000.

The property features a living room at the front of the home, a generous downstairs cloakroom and a separate utility room.

It features an open plan kitchen and dining area which spans the width of the house, and double doors leading on to a garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring its own en suite shower room.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery.

A general view of The Eynsford - Plot 68, a three-bed property currently on sale at Bronze Park in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes. Pic: Zoopla.

1. The Eynsford - general view

A general view of The Eynsford - Plot 68, a three-bed property currently on sale at Bronze Park in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes. Pic: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

A view of the main bedroom at The Eynsford property. Pic: Zoopla.

2. The Eynsford - main bedroom

A view of the main bedroom at The Eynsford property. Pic: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

The main bedroom at The Eynsford benefits from its own en suite shower room. Pic: Zoopla.

3. The Eynsford - bedroom and en suite

The main bedroom at The Eynsford benefits from its own en suite shower room. Pic: Zoopla. Photo: Zoopla

The Eynsford benefits from a large downstairs cloakroom

4. The Eynsford - cloakroom

The Eynsford benefits from a large downstairs cloakroom Photo: Zoopla

