The Eynsford, which is located at Bronze Park on Timbold Drive in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes, is on the market with developer Taylor Wimpey, with an asking price of £410,000.

The property features a living room at the front of the home, a generous downstairs cloakroom and a separate utility room.

It features an open plan kitchen and dining area which spans the width of the house, and double doors leading on to a garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring its own en suite shower room.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery.

The Eynsford - general view A general view of The Eynsford - Plot 68, a three-bed property currently on sale at Bronze Park in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes.

The Eynsford - main bedroom A view of the main bedroom at The Eynsford property.

The Eynsford - bedroom and en suite The main bedroom at The Eynsford benefits from its own en suite shower room.