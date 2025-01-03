The Eynsford, which is located at Bronze Park on Timbold Drive in the Kents Hill area of Milton Keynes, is on the market with developer Taylor Wimpey, with an asking price of £410,000.
The property features a living room at the front of the home, a generous downstairs cloakroom and a separate utility room.
It features an open plan kitchen and dining area which spans the width of the house, and double doors leading on to a garden.
Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring its own en suite shower room.
Take a look around the property with our picture gallery.