The property is now on sale with Milton Keynes based Michael Anthony Estate Agents with an asking price of £1.5 million.

Tythe House is located on High Street North in the village within a two-acre plot including mature gardens, featuring established trees and shrubs, a vegetable garden and a separate meadow including a medieval moat.

The property retains some Victorian features including the original staircase and fireplaces, and also contains five bedrooms, six reception rooms, two en suite shower rooms, a study area and a games room.

1 . Tythe House - Outside view A view from the outside of Tythe House in Stewkley, on sale now with Michael Anthony estate agents with an asking price of more than one million pounds Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Tythe House - Garden Tythe House in Stewkley features two acres of garden Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Tythe House - Kitchen and breakfast room The property includes a farmhouse style kitchen and breakfast room, with a table that has room to seat six people Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales