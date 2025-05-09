Take a look around Victorian house on sale in Stewkley with many 19th century features and medieval moat in garden

By Neil Shefferd
Published 9th May 2025, 14:35 BST
A five-bed Victorian house which still retains many 19th century features and includes a medieval moat in the garden, is now on sale in the Buckinghamshire village of Stewkley.

The property is now on sale with Milton Keynes based Michael Anthony Estate Agents with an asking price of £1.5 million.

Tythe House is located on High Street North in the village within a two-acre plot including mature gardens, featuring established trees and shrubs, a vegetable garden and a separate meadow including a medieval moat.

The property retains some Victorian features including the original staircase and fireplaces, and also contains five bedrooms, six reception rooms, two en suite shower rooms, a study area and a games room.

A view from the outside of Tythe House in Stewkley, on sale now with Michael Anthony estate agents with an asking price of more than one million pounds

1. Tythe House - Outside view

A view from the outside of Tythe House in Stewkley, on sale now with Michael Anthony estate agents with an asking price of more than one million pounds Photo: Rightmove

Tythe House in Stewkley features two acres of garden

2. Tythe House - Garden

Tythe House in Stewkley features two acres of garden Photo: Rightmove

The property includes a farmhouse style kitchen and breakfast room, with a table that has room to seat six people

3. Tythe House - Kitchen and breakfast room

The property includes a farmhouse style kitchen and breakfast room, with a table that has room to seat six people Photo: Rightmove

The entrance hall to Tythe House includes a piano

4. Tythe House - Entrance hall

The entrance hall to Tythe House includes a piano Photo: Rightmove

