The property is now on sale with Milton Keynes based Michael Anthony Estate Agents with an asking price of £1.5 million.
Tythe House is located on High Street North in the village within a two-acre plot including mature gardens, featuring established trees and shrubs, a vegetable garden and a separate meadow including a medieval moat.
The property retains some Victorian features including the original staircase and fireplaces, and also contains five bedrooms, six reception rooms, two en suite shower rooms, a study area and a games room.
