Skeats Wharf, which gives the opportunity to enjoy the best in canal-side living, is on sale now with Taylor Walsh estate agents at an asking price of £700,000.

The boat basin is designed as part of a private residential marina along the Grand Union Canal, meaning this property benefits from private mooring rights.

Other features of the property include a 37-foot lounge and dining room with a separate study area and a master bedroom with en suite shower room.

The boat basin is a private marina leased from the Canal and River Trust by Pennylands Residents Association, with the use of the basin stated as “for mooring private pleasure craft in the ownership of the occupiers of the tenant’s adjacent residential development, and for angling in the basin.”

Take a look around the property with our gallery below.

1 . Skeats Wharf - Outside view A four-bed waterfront bungalow, with access to space for private moorings, is on sale now in the Pennyland Boat Basin in Milton Keynes Photo: Taylor Walsh Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Skeats Wharf - Entrance hall The entrance hall to the four-bed bungalow, which is now on the market with an asking price of £700,000 Photo: Taylor Walsh Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Skeats Wharf - Lounge The waterfront property contains a lounge and dining area measuring 37 feet Photo: Taylor Walsh Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Skeats Wharf - Kitchen Features of the kitchen include worktop space, a stainless steel sink unit and tiled flooring Photo: Taylor Walsh Estate Agents Photo Sales