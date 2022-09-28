Take a look back at 23 years of pantomimes at Milton Keynes Theatre

As described by this year’s stars of the show, Panto is a “great British tradition where the whole family can delight and cheer alongside each other,” says the joyously judgey Rob Rinder.

And better still, notes the hilarious Paul Chuckle, “it’s funny for everyone!”

Milton Keynes Theatre has proudly presented gigantic Pantomime extravaganzas every year since opening in 1999 and there’s been so many stand-out moments in history at the venue.

Snow White panto opens at Mk Theatre on Saturday December 10

Previous casts have starred Hollywood legends including the radiant Pricilla Presley, Mickey Rooney and Henry Winkler, as well as West End stars including David Badella and Lee Mead. Dozens of beloved TV personalities including Gok Wan, Warwick Davies, Louis Spence, Anthea Turner and even cult legend Richard O’Brien have also graced the stage over the years.

The remarkable quality of Milton Keynes Theatre Pantomimes has attracted some wonderfully recognisable faces; the moment that Barbara Windsor received an awesome standing ovation following her impromptu audience participation from the Stalls during Robin Hood starring Shane

Richie is certainly a fond memory. Radio presenter Joe Wylie and Pop superstar Tony Hadley have also been amongst the audiences in MK, joining in with the “hisses”, “boos” and “behind you’s”.

Whether you’re an avid theatre-goer, a movie-lover, a fan of all things TV or just up for a good old fashioned giggle, there’s room in your life for some Panto magic.

