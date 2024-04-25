Take a look inside Sir Captain Tom Moore's house as it goes on the market for over £2 million

Sir Captain Tom Moore’s family home where he raised millions for NHS charities throughout the pandemic has been put on the market for over £2 million.
The seven-bedroom property in the middle of Marston Moretaine gained national attention when the Army veteran walked laps of his garden, raising £38m for NHS Charities Together. The Grade II Listed 18th century house is up for sale with Fine and Country for £2,250,000 and sits across over three-and-a-half acres of land, complete with a moat and bridge. Sir Captain Tom lived here with his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her family, before he died in 2021 at the age of 100.
There was no sign of the unauthorised spa, which had to be demolished after Central Bedfordshire Council refused revised proposals after part of it had already been built.
