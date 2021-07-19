Take a look inside this garage after it was converted into a home bar in village near Milton Keynes

A home bar in Cranfield has come runner up in Britain’s Best Home Bar competition - and you can take a tour around it. SEE ABOVE

Restrictions may now have been lifted in England but for Joel McCormick, it's certainly a case of why go to your local boozer when you have everything you need right on your doorstep?

Built during the first lockdown, the bar took three months to complete - converted from an empty garage.

Joel McCormick's home bar

And so impressed was the 31-year-old by his efforts, he decided to enter a competition by Liberty Games where he came runner up.

Joel said: "It was a lockdown project that I was lucky enough to get a bit of help from family friends to get it completed in such a quick time.

"Without them it would probably still be empty to this day, I am not the best at DIY so their help was invaluable," he joked.

The home bar has everything you would ever need - a dartboard and TV, so you can watch the game, plus football memorabilia.

Joel added: "I just wanted an area away from the house to not disturb my wife and daughter from the antics that go on when a few lads watch a game of football.