Take a peek around this dream cottage for sale in Milton Keynes complete with its own stables and tennis court

It’s set in grounds of more than an acres

A huge grade II listed detached thatched cottage set in grounds of around one acre has come on the market in Milton Keynes.

The property has six bedrooms, five reception rooms and three bathroom as well as extensive parking, a double garage, outbuildings and even its own tennis court.

It is situated in Cross End at Wavendon and the price tag is a cool £1,250,000

Called Wavendon Cottage, it is described by estate agents Fine & Country as a “charming” redbrick thatched cottage with extensive and versatile accommodation.

One wing offers the scope for a self contained annexe, but in its current form the cottage has a large kitchen, conservatory, boot room, utility room and a number of hallways and lobbies.

"The cottage offers a wealth of charm and character with exposed beams, period doors and fireplaces to include a splendid double sided inglenook fireplace. The exceptional grounds extend to around one acre of beautifully kept lawns, beds and borders, a large double entrance driveway and an all-weather tennis court. Outbuildings include the double garage, log store, gym and stable block,” said a Fine & Country spokesperson.

