Take a peek inside the most expensive home in Milton Keynes, on the market for almost £5m

A six bedroom house set among woodland is currently the most expensive property on the market in MK, with a price tag of 4.9m.

The four-storey home, built in 2008 in Heath Lane in Woburn Sands, has its own heated indoor swimming pool, games room, fully equipped gym and an outdoor bar and entertainment area.

Estate agents Nest Seekers International of London advertise the house on Rightmove as “9,343 sq ft of truly luxurious property.”

Set in an acre of ground and spread over four floors, is boasts ornate painted hardwood doors, 12-inch traditional skirting boards, marble, hardwood tiles and carpet flooring and hand painted handmade kitchen units.

The 2,346 sq ft basement houses a large internal swimming pool that accesses the garden, jacuzzi, WC/shower and steam room, games and cinema room, large offices, gymnasium, kitchen, WC and plant room.

And the 2,637 sq ft ground floor provides a large entrance hall with a gallery landing, a formal lounge, bar, dining room, library/playroom, kitchen with handmade units/diner/ breakfast room, and a utility/ boot room.

On the first floor there is an extensive master bedroom with a dressing room and large ensuite, three further bedrooms all with ensuites.

The second floor has a spacious guest suite with a dressing room and open plan ensuite and a large sixth bedroom, also with dressing room and ensuite.

We took a peek behind the gated entrance to bring you photos of the interior.

