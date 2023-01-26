News you can trust since 1981
The terraced townhouse has four bedrooms

Take a peek inside the most expensive new build home currently on the market in Milton Keynes

The four-bed terrace is priced at a cool £780,000

By Sally Murrer
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:04pm

The most expensive new build home in MK has gone on the market at Campbell Wharf.

The four-bed terraced townhouse offers 2,034 square feet of living space spread over three storeys,

Marked by Crest Nicholson on Rightmove this week, it’s priced at £780,000.

The house is called The Kingfisher due to the views across the nearby canal and is part of Crest Nicholson’s wider Campbell Wharf development at Overgate next to Campbell Park.

There is a 25ft kitchen, dining and family room on ground floor and a formal living room, study, bedroom and bathroom on the frist floor. On the top floor there are three more bedrooms, two with en-suite bathrooms.

A deposit of £78,000 is required to buy the house and the monthly mortgage repayments would be £4,425.

1. The house is by the canal

This shows how close it is to the water

Photo: Crest Nicholson

2. The house is by the canal

The kitchen is spacious

Photo: Crest Nicholson

3. The house is by the canal

The living room is on the first floor

Photo: Crest Nicholson

4. The house is by the canal

Another view of the living area

Photo: Crest Nicholson

