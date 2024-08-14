Take advantage of this £1 train ticket offer for Milton Keynes people this summer
The special fare was introduced earlier this year to mark the reintroduction of the full timetable on the route between Bedford and Bletchley. The promotion was initially brought in for three months but is now being extended for a second time due to its popularity.
More than 40,000 passengers have travelled on the line since the offer was introduced, including thousands of revellers who attended last month’s popular Bedford River Festival.
Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, said: “We have been delighted to see so many passengers taking up this offer and using the Marston Vale Line for work, school and leisure trips.
“Due to the overwhelmingly positive response from our customers, we have decided to keep the offer open for the remainder of the summer and into the autumn to give even more passengers the chance to explore the beautiful countryside and attractions along the line.”
Under the offer, which began in February, a single journey between any two stations on the Marston Vale Line will continue to cost just £1 (50p for children). The promotion represents a discount of up to 90% on the standard fare, depending on the journey. The promotional fare will now run until Saturday 16 November 2024.
Stephen Sleight, from the Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership, said: "The £1 ticket has been a resounding success since it was introduced in February and has put the Marston Vale Line firmly back on the map again.
"I am delighted it has been extended for a further three months, which is perfect timing for the rest of the school holidays. There is so much to enjoy along the Marston Vale Line including Bletchley Park, Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre, the Forest of Marston Vale and Bedford’s three museums, many of which are running summer holiday and October half-term activities.
The Marston Vale Line timetable sees hourly services running in each direction between Bedford and Bletchley from Monday to Saturday, including bank holidays.
