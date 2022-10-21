If you’re looking for some free fun this half-term, get down to Willen Lake and enjoy a spooky trail with the chance to earn some treats.

Milton Keynes’s most popular park has created a fun trail for younger visitors to get into the spirit of Hallowe’en.

Located around the Willen Lake outdoor play area on a buggy-friendly path, the circular trail is suitable for even the littlest ones. Along the way, you’ll be challenged with family-friendly Hallowe’en quiz questions with some spooktastic jokes.

Willen Lake has organised a free Hallowe'en trail event

To take part, visit the Willen Lake Watersports Centre reception between 11am and 3pm from Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 30 where you can pick up details of how to follow the trail and where to claim a treat once successfully completed.

In addition to the free Hallowe’en Trail, there’s plenty happening at Willen Lake this half-term including twilight sessions at Treetop Extreme which take the popular adventure ropes experience to a whole new level. WOW MK will be operating with boat and bike hire also available along with refreshments from Benugo Bar & Kitchen.

Rob Wood, general manager of Willen Lake, said: “Willen Lake is a park for all seasons and October half-term is a brilliant time to visit us. The Hallowe’en Trail builds extra fun into our new play area which is one of the most popular parts of the park. Little ones, parents and carers can while away a couple of hours in the fresh air and enjoy a little treat on us too.”