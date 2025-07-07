A motion to clean up Milton Keynes is set to be debated at a city council meeting later this month.

It calls for more pride to be taken in the general appearance of the city and for measures including an Adopt a Spot scheme to be launched.

The motion is being put forward by the Milton Keynes City Council’s Conservative Group in response to what they claim are increased concerns by residents in relation to issues such as litter, graffiti and overgrown vegetation on roundabouts, poorly maintained underpasses and dirty or broken street signs.

Entitled Restoring Pride in Milton Keynes - A Cleaner, Safer, Greener City, the motion calls for the creation of a Civic Pride Partnership Programme, including an Adopt-a-Spot scheme.

This motion is already successfully in place in London, and sees businesses, schools or community organisations take ownership of an area such as a grass verge or bus stop, as well as responsibility for its maintenance with support from the authority.

It is set to be debated at a full council meeting on Wednesday July 17, and has been proposed by Conservative councillor for the Olney ward Keith McLean.

“The ‘Adopt-a-Spot’ idea is simple but powerful,” McLean said.

“It’s about giving local people the opportunity to take real pride in the places they live and work - whether that’s a green space, a bus stop, or a local underpass.

“We’ve seen this work in other councils, and there’s no reason it can’t work here in Milton Keynes.

“It’s a great way for businesses, schools, and community groups to get involved, make a difference, and be recognised for it.

“I hope councillors from all parties will support this motion and show that restoring pride in our city is something we can all get behind.”

