Take That fans go wild as logo lights up Milton Keynes Stadium, strongly hinting the band will appear there on new tour

Take That fans are set to celebrate after strong hints that the band is to perform in Milton Keynes in 2024.

The distinctive double T logo suddenly appeared illuminated on the wall of Stadium MK last night (Thursday).

Immediately fans of the iconic 90s boy band took to social media to speculate whether the venue is to be announced as part of a new Take That tour next year.

The distinctive Take That logo has appeared in lights on the wall of Stadium MK, dropping a strong hint that the band will perform there next year

The same illuminated logo has also appeared on several other venues and football stadiums around the country, including London, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol and Nottingham.

Meanwhile Stadium MK posted a photo on its Facebook page and wrote: “Have a little patience and all will be revealed…”

The 'Back for Good' hitmakers are due to appear Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show today (Friday), starting at 8am. The presenter has already tweeted that there are “exciting announcements” on the way and it is anticipated that details of a new tour will be revealed on the show.

Take That drew record crowds when they performed as part of their Greatest Hits Live tour in May 2019 at Stadium MK, the home of MK Dons.

Dons chairman Pete Winkelman had a successful career in the music industry before becoming involved with football and established Great Linford Manor as one of Europe’s leading residential recording studios,

The 2019 tour marked the band’s 30th anniversary and the band was joined by special guest Rick Astley.

Chairman Pete Winkelman said at the time: “We are delighted that Stadium MK is to be the opening venue on the stadium leg of the 30th anniversary tour. We look forward to welcoming Take That and their legions of fans to Milton Keynes.”

Now it seems likely that he will once again be more than 30,000 devoted Take That fans.

Already it has been reported that the band is working on a new studio album following a five-year-long hiatus.

This is tipped to include their first new original material since Wonderland in 2017 and it is understood Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald have produced the music video in readiness for the song.