Take That in Milton Keynes: Everything you need to know

Take That celebrate their 30th anniversary at Stadium MK this Thursday, with thousands expected to help them celebrate.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be performing their greatest hits as part of their tour, while the band have also confirmed the release of ‘Odyssey’ a re-imagined greatest hits album that takes the listener on a journey through the incredible musical history of one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time. The trio will be supported by Rick Astley.

Preparations made to Stadium MK ahead of the concerts

While those not heading to the concert may be best advised to avoid the area, eager fans should look no further than our travel guide.

DOORS: Entry to Stadium MK will begin at 5.30pm, though the food village at the venue will be open from 3pm.

PARKING: Parking at Stadium MK is pre-book only and costs £15 plus a booking fee. There are also sites within walking distance in Mount Farm and Fenny Lock, while there is a park and ride service from the National Bowl.

Parking on the MK1 Shopping & Leisure Parks, DW Sports Fitness, ASDA and IKEA sites are restricted for customers only and ANPR cameras are in operation which may result in penalty notices being issued. Traffic management and Parking Enforcement will be in operation.

There will also be strict parking enforcement with a 'no waiting' restriction in Dawson Road, speed limit reduction on Groveway, and road closures on Saxon Street and Grafton Street post event.

BY RAIL: For fans arriving at Central Milton Keynes railway station, a shuttle-bus will run from 3pm until midnight between the station and the stadium at around 30 minute intervals. Bletchley station is approximately a half-hour minute walk to Stadium MK, and is not a stop on the shuttle-bus route. The shuttle-bus costs £7 return plus a booking fee.

BY BUS: Stadium MK is served by local bus services 1, 5 and 6 in the evenings, each providing frequent connections between the Stadium and Milton Keynes Central Railway Station, Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley Bus Station (a 5 min walk from Bletchley rail station). Service 6 will be redirected post event when Saxon Street is subject to a road closure. Directional signage will be in place.

AFTER THE CONCERT: Stadium MK will be locked down for 30 minutes with only Hackney Carriages and Private Hire vehicles permitted to enter. Vehicles in stadium car parks will be held for 30 minutes to allow pedestrians to exit safely. General pick up will be signposted from Denbigh Roundabout (junction of Bletcham Way and Saxon Street)

TAXIS: If you're in need of a taxi to take you to or from Stadium MK, call one of the local operators.

Royal Cabs 01908 563563

Sky Line 01908 222111

Raffles 01908 222222

Prestige Cars 01908 313131

