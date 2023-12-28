Takeaway in Milton Keynes must improve following latest food hygiene rating
A new food hygiene ratings of just 2 has been handed down to Milton Keynes takeaway Yumas Kitchen, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The eatery, based at 19 Darin Court, Crownhill, was rated following an inspection on November 21.
It is among three ratings handed out to restaurants, cafes and takeaways including the DOSTI Club at Church Of Christ The Cornerstone, at Saxon Gate West, in Central Milton Keynes, which received a rating of 4.
A second takeaway, Papa Lui Pizza, based at 56 Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, was given a rating of 3 on November 17.
Ratings determined by the Food Standards Agency range between 0 and 5 and are explained as follows:
> 0 – urgent improvement required.
> 1 – major improvement necessary.
> 2 – some improvement necessary.
> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
> 4 – hygiene standards are good.
> 5 – hygiene standards are very good.
A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study. The food hygiene rating scheme is not a guide to food quality but helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. You can check if a business is registered by searching to see if it is listed on food hygiene ratings website here. And, if you think a food business may not be registered, you can report it to the local authority's food safety team.