Talented children put the spotlight on mental health with their own art exhibition in Milton Keynes

A 'Life in Colour' art exhibition is being held by the talented children of Milton Keynes to raise money for young people’s mental health.

The exhibition will be held tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at Hansford & Sons Gallery in Stony Stratford High Street.

It's been organised by the Milton Keynes Conservatives, who wanted to put the spotlight on children young people's mental health in MK.

Anika's rainbow of hope picture

They say the influence of the Covid pandemic on children’s mental health has been huge, whether through isolation pressures, school routine disruption or lack of support.

All the children's paintings in the exhibition will be sold and the proceeds donated to YiS, the Milton Keynes charity that supports children and young people’s mental health, said organiser Shazna Muzammil.

A spokesman for YiS said: “A big thank you to Shazna for organising an event that gives young people the space to express their creativity and the idea of having their artwork displayed in a gallery has been a wonderful opportunity.

"YiS Young People’s Mental Health are honoured to be the chosen charity for such a creative event.”

The exhibition, which will run between 7pm and 10pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, will run until August 14. It has received local support from schools and charities including YIS, Children Heard, Seen and the Sapling’s Children Centre in Bletchley, who have all teamed up to encourage kids to get painting.

It is also being sponsored by local businesses such as Antep Kitchen, Smart Move Estate Agents and Evergreen Foods.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Mk Conservative group, said: “This will be a great local event supported by people of all ages from across Milton Keynes. It is absolutely right to shine the light on children’s mental health and we are hugely grateful to Shazna and the MK Conservatives events team for organising an occasion where we can raise money for a great cause and make a real difference to the lives of children and young people in MK.”

Ten-year-old Anika Pai, one of the young artists involved in the exhibition, said: “I like creative work and painting is one of my favourite activities. So this opportunity to paint something meaningful and at the same time, raise money for a good cause was a perfect start to the summer holidays.“