Talented local craftspeople to sell their wares at special Christmas gift fair in Milton Keynes this weekend

Craftspeople, artists and small businesses from all over MK are taking part in a special Christmas gift market on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Craufurd Arms pub in Wolverton between 12 noon and 4pm and it's an ideal chance for people to buy unique gifts, say the organisers.

Designed to showcase local independently made and curated crafts and gifts, the event is family and dog friendly.

Some of the products that will be on sale

There will be hot food, drinks, cakes and live music.

"It would be great if people could come along and support small businesses in MK that have been struggling throughout the Covid pandemic. The products on sale are unique, well-priced and perfect for Christmas gifts," said a spokesman.