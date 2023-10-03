Talented Milton Keynes boy racer looks set for Formula One career - at the age of just 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented young go-karter who wants to become a Formula 1 racing driver has secured his first sponsorship.

Owen Turpin, 13, has been showing great skill as a go-kart driver in the Junior Sprint League at Daytona in Milton Keynes, which is one of the potential routes into F1.

His abilities behind the wheel recently caught the eye of directors at the Specsavers store on Silbury Boulevard, and they’ve now agreed a deal to support Owen.

Owen Turpin, 13, is being sponsored by Specsavers to help him achieve his Formula 1 racing dream

The sponsorship will see Owen pull up to the grid in a new white race suit, shoes, rib vest and neck brace, all featuring the Specsavers logo.

Owen said: “I’m really grateful to everyone at the Silbury Boulevard store. I really appreciate the support they’re giving me.

“It takes a lot of commitment to compete in go-karting. I’m racing regularly, having taken part in both the In-Kart Championship and now the Junior Sprint League at Daytona Milton Keynes track. I also have to work out at the local gym so I’ve got the stamina and strength to handle the kart, especially now I’m competing with drivers up to 15 years old.’

Owen’s mum Rachel Turpin said: ‘Watching him race is incredible, but is also quite scary as he reaches speeds in excess of 50 mph.”

Owen Turpin in action at Daytona Milton Keynes

Steve Moore, Specsavers MK store director, said he was thrilled to be supporting Owen’s racing journey and said the youngster was a “true ambassador” for the sport.

"He’s got ambition, commitment and dedication, and we’re confident that he will succeed at whatever he applies himself to and wish him every success for the new season.”

Steve added: "We always want to positively impact our community, whether that be directly through our services and expertise in-store or indirectly by championing others, giving them the ability and facilities to lead healthy and fulfilling lives,” he said.

Specsavers caters for sports people who wear glasses by supplying prescription sports goggles, which have been specifically designed to stand up to the rigours of team sports.

Those unable to attend a Specsavers store unaccompanied can receive the same eye care at home via its Home Visits service.

