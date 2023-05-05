Tributes have poured in for a city musician who has sadly died at the age of 30.

Dan Woodyer, known as ‘PirateCrab’, was a professional guitarist, producer and remixer who was greatly respected in the music world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A service to celebrate his life will be held on June 2 at Crownhill Oak Chapel at 11.30am, followed by a burial at Tickford Street Cemetery in Newport Pagnell.

Dan Woodyer has passed away at the age of 30

Dan’s family have set up a fundraising page to raise £7,000 to give him the perfect send off. You can view the page here.

They said: “Never in a million years did we think we would be having to say goodbye to our wonderful, kind, funny, caring and loving boy Daniel. Taken too soon from us at the age of just 30, with so much more to give, our world has suddenly and unexpectedly been turned upside down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “Not only is Dan a much loved son, grandson, nephew and cousin, but it's clear from all the touching messages, stories, photos and videos received, that Dan also has an amazing extended family in all his loving friends.

“He inspired the minds and touched the hearts of so many, leaving an imprint of himself forever on all who know and love him, not just through his talent as an amazing musician, but mostly as a gentle, kind and caring soul, always being there for everyone when they needed him.

“His sudden departure leaves us all shocked and heartbroken in a world less colourful forevermore.”

The family would like to give everyone who knows Dan the opportunity to come together to celebrate his life and his funeral will be open to all his friends and colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As Dan would have wanted, no formal attire is required, please come as you feel comfortable. Family flowers only please,” they said.

Shinesparkers Metroid Fan Community website published a tribute, saying: “Daniel contributed to three of our albums, making his debut on Harmony of Heroes with Pirate’s Road, and There’s No Metal on Zebes. Shortly after, he contributed a third track called Shadow of the Core for the follow-up album, Harmony of Heroes: Final Smash. His most recent work for us was in Harmony of a Hunter Returns, with Kraidosaurus.

“Daniel was an outstanding musician, and incredibly hard-working. He could be counted on to deliver a high quality track to deadline, and never backed down from a challenge. He was flexible and enthusiastic about each project he was involved in, and an absolute pleasure to work with.”

Musician’s website Overlocked Remix said: “Daniel was one of the best metal performers in the game music arrangement scene. He contributed 10 pieces to OC ReMix since his first from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 nearly a decade ago, and participated in several community efforts including Pixel Mixers, Shinesparkers, one collaborative performance for Dwelling of Duels, and a pair of OCR albums: Castlevania tribute Vampire Variations III as well as Jet Force Gemini: Mizar Attacks!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He will be missed and will live on through his music.”