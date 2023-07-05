Talented Milton Keynes seven-year-old produces winning painting that's as good as many adult masterpieces

A schoolboy who is just seven years old has won a national competition with a painting that many people would love to buy and hang on their walls.

Young Millen’s masterpiece is a paint and block print image titled ‘Time is Ticking’ and shows the London skyline against an abstract background.

It was entered in the 2023 iart competition organised by the Independent Association of Prep Schools (IAPS) specially for prep school pupils from all over the world.

MK Prep schoolboy Millen with his masterpiece

Millen, who attends Milton Keynes Preparatory School was declared winner of the Years 1-2 age group. He was invited to attend a special ceremony at Eaton Square Senior School in London’s Piccadilly in London to be presented with an artwork print of his work, a certificate and a voucher to use at local independent bookshops.

Another talented young artist Caitlyn, aged nine, from Broughton Manor Prep in MK, received a Highly Commended award for her artwork called ‘Cave in Patagonia’.

The judges were vowed by both pupils for their “inspiring creativity and technically excellent artwork”.

Entrants had been asked to draw, paint, make or create art that demonstrates their feelings about the natural world and sustainability. The competition attracted hundreds of entries from schools across the UK and from as far as afield as Kenya, Ghana and Hong Kong.Judges wanted to understand how passionately pupils felt about the natural world and sustainability, learn about the projects and individuals they admired and discover what the youngsters think the older generation should be doing right now about global warming.

Caitlyn displays her highly commended painting

IAPS spokesman Stewart Heeley said: "Congratulations go to all our winners, who produced some truly stunning pieces of work, impressing us with their insight, passion for the environment, skills and creativity.